Fans blast Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman boxing PPV price: “what a f***ing rip off”

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Boxing fans do not approve of the price tag for Jake Paul’s upcoming match against Hasim Rahman Jr, calling it a massive rip-off.

On August 6, YouTuber Jake Paul will make his long-awaited return to the ring with the goal of improving to 6-0 when he faces off against Hasim Rahman at Madison Square Garden.

While the fight could very well be The Problem Child’s biggest test to date, it seems like fans aren’t eager to fork over $60 to Showtime to watch the fight live.

In a viral tweet, rival KSI called out Jake Paul over the $60 price for the pay-per-view and plenty of boxing enthusiasts agreed that it was too damn high.

Boxing fans unwilling to pay $60 on Jake Paul PPV fight

After KSI slammed Jake Paul’s PPV price and insisted that his fight a few weeks later on August 27 would cost less, fans voiced their own opinions.

“What a rip-off. F***ing 60 dollars. That’s basically how much the tickers were,” one upset boxing fan commented.

“Bruh ain’t no one paying for either,” remarked another.

Instagram/hasimrahmanjr Jake Paul’s next fight will cost fans $60 to watch.

Some claimed that they would still watch the fight, but only through nefarious means.

“This is why pirating exists,” one wrote. “I’m still illegally watching it,” someone else said.

Jake Paul defended the cost of his event, claiming that his five wins and “KO of the year” against Tyron Woodley was enough to warrant the price tag.

“You’re fighting an influencer. I’m fighting a 12-1 legit boxer. We are not the same. You shouldn’t charge more than $10,” he shot back.

Given concerns over PPV buys for Jake’s last fight, it will be interesting to see how it ends up performing and how it compares to KSI’s bout once the numbers are tallied.