KSI claims Jake Paul will be “begging” to fight him after ‘costly’ Rahman. Jr PPV

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

KSI has called out Jake Paul over the price fans will have to pay to watch his upcoming PPV fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. This online feud added fuel to the fire about the two potentially facing off in a future match.

Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against Hasim Rahman Jr has caught the eye of KSI for all the wrong reasons. In response to a promotional video Paul shared about the upcoming fight, KSI tweeted his outrage at the pricing.

Paul vs Rahman Jr. is currently priced at $60. KSI reassured fans when he steps into the ring in August, they won’t be paying that much to watch.

“I promise you all that my PPV this August 27 will be less than that,” he stated.

Never one to back away from a fight, Jake Paul has since hit back against KSI’s comments.

“No sh*t dummy,” began Paul when addressing the pricing criticism. “You have one ‘win’. I have five. Coming off of KO of the year.”

Paul then went on to say that the two are “not the same” when it comes to their boxing ability and that KSI “shouldn’t charge more than $10.”

KSI then agreed with Jake that they’re not the same. However, he adds, “soon you will be begging to fight me, mark my words.”

To further poke fun at KSI’s comments, Jake Paul announced that he had won the $1000 contest he was holding for a fan who retweeted his initial announcement comment.

Once again, KSI hit back again at Jake Paul, telling Paul to keep the money. “Think you need it more. Gotta pay people to attend your fight buddy, cos that place ain’t selling.”

KSI then accused Jake Paul of having lost sight of where he came from:”You didn’t care about the platform that made you who you are.

“Constantly denouncing it. I never did. I’m happy to say I’m a YouTuber to this day because now I can do/be whatever I want. I’m thinking long term my guy. You failed at this.”

Fans are desperate for a KSI vs Jake Paul fight

While a fight between the two is yet to be confirmed, words and interactions like this simply stoke the flames for their eventual face-off. The two were planning on meeting in the ring years ago however, the fight never eventuated.

In June 2022, KSI defeated Jake’s brother Logan Paul in a match that went down to the wire. Following this, fans are now calling for Jake Paul and KSI to finally battle it out in the ring.

The match between Paul and Rahman is taking place on August 6, 2022. The match is being held at Madison Square Garden. The PPV will also feature Amanda Serrano defending her Unified Featherweight World title against Brenda Carabajal.

