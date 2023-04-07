Fans are split on Love Is Blind’s Last Remaining Couples

There are only a few couples left on Season 4 of Love Is Blind, and fans are sharing their thoughts on these remaining pairs.

Since it first aired back in March, Season 4 of Love Is Blind has been a fan favorite. From love triangles to dramatic twists, this season has it all.

Warning: Contains spoilers for episodes 1-10 of Love Is Blind Season 4.

After Marshall and Jackie’s unexpected breakup in episode 10, there are now only 4 couples that are making it into the finale episode.

What do fans think about Love Is Blind’s Micah and Paul?

Micah has been noted as one of the ‘mean girls’ of the season, but she has seemed to lay those claims down to rest thanks to her loving relationship with Paul.

In the new episodes, fans were quick to point out that her best friend, Shelby, might be taking her place as a ‘mean girl,’ especially considering her recent interaction with Micah’s fiancé.

Shelby told Micah that she disapproved of Paul and that she deserves someone better. Micah tried to soften the conversation and said that Shelby is her harshest critic when it comes to who she dates. After a small argument, Paul walked away from the group.

Fans were quick to point out Shelby’s actions and even compared her to Irina.

Do fans like Zack and Bliss from Love Is Blind?

Zack and Bliss were definitely an unexpected couple to see heading to the finale. The main reason is because Bliss wasn’t his first pick.

He chose Irina over her and their relationship immediately went south after their uncomfortable honeymoon together. But, when Zack returned and wanted to be with Bliss, she gave him a second chance and took him back.

While fans do love the two of them together, they are still skeptical about Bliss being Zack’s second choice.

What do fans think about Brett and Tiffany relationship?

Brett and Tiffany have been a drama-free couple since day one. Fans think that their relationship seems genuine and can last.

One of the main moments that indicated that they were in it for the long run was when Tiffany was getting stressed about their marriage plans. And, to make her feel better, Brett took her on a romantic trip.

Viewers were also happy with the fact that Brett was there for Marshall during his messy breakup with Jackie.

Do fans like Love Is Blind’s Kwame and Chelsea?

Kwame and Chelsea haven’t had the most easy-going relationship. They were even in a brief love triangle with Kwame’s ex Micah. After an incident where the exes seemed to be flirting with each other, the couple has since smoothed it over.

Now, the main issue with their relationship is with Kwame’s mother. It was revealed that she didn’t give Kwame her blessing to compete in Love Is Blind in the first place. He joined the cast not long after appearing in Married at First Sight.

Chelsea still has not met his mother, and they have not received her blessing. Without it, their relationship is up in the air. Fans are seeing this as a red flag from Kwame.

We will find out soon whether or not these couples make the jump and become husband and wife in the finale episode.

