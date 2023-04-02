Love is Blind Season 4 began on March 24, but when will the latest season of the hit reality dating show end? Here’s everything you need to know.

Netflix’s Love is Blind is a hugely popular reality dating show, where a group of singles get to know each other from within purpose-built ‘pods,’ where they can communicate using only their voices.

Over the course of the show, fans get to watch as couples form, and ultimately decide whether they want to get married at the end of the show.

Article continues after ad

The show is in its fourth season, which began on March 24, and viewers are already invested in seeing what the outcome will be.

Here’s everything to know about when Season 4 of Love is Blind will finish.

Netflix Love is Blind Season 4 began on March 24

When does Love is Blind Season 4 finish?

The final episode of Love is Blind Season 4 will premiere on April 14.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

New episodes have been dropping on Netflix each Friday, with the first five airing on March 24. At the time of writing, there are only four episodes left to go, with three episodes set to drop on April 7, and the final episode, episode 12, on April 14.

Article continues after ad

Previous seasons have also had reunion episodes as part of ‘After the Alter’ where cast members reunite to update fans on where they are now since the show ended, so the same may be the case for Season 4.

Although this season isn’t far from being done, Love is Blind fans have plenty to look forward to, with a fifth season of the US version on its way, and a UK season of the show in the works as well.

Article continues after ad

For more Love is Blind news and updates, check out our page here.