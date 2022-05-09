Fans are convinced Kendall Jenner shaded Addison Rae’s Met Gala dress

TikTok star Addison Rae’s unconventional poses at the 2022 Met Gala turned some heads — but fans are convinced one major celeb outright shaded Rae’s red carpet moment.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest content creators. Boasting over 87 million followers, Rae is also a budding movie star, a rising music artist, and even has her own flavor of energy drink.

She’s a jack of all trades… one of which is an upcoming fashionista. She’s partnered with Miu Miu in the past for Fashion Week and is always wearing looks that raise eyebrows on social media.

Her latest fashion moment occurred at the 2022 Met Gala — her second Met Gala appearance, thus far.

The theme of the evening was Gilded Glamour, hearkening back to The Gilded Age around the turn of the century and the highest level of dress code one can possibly imagine.

Unfortunately, the internet has decided that Addison didn’t exactly match the Gala’s theme with her hip-hugging silver gown — but that’s not what everyone’s talking about.

Instead, Rae’s unconventional poses on the red carpet garnered some attention as the star lifted her arms as if she were a JoJos character (which, ironically, were inspired by high fashion photoshoots).

Fans convinced Kendall Jenner shaded Addison Rae in viral TikTok

It didn’t seem to hit the mark for many critics… and, potentially, for model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner.

A video is going viral on TikTok, showing Jenner lounging on a couch alongside Hailey Bieber, where she appears to mock Rae’s outlandish Met Gala poses.

While it’s unclear if that’s exactly what’s happening, fans certainly seem to think so… and this isn’t the first time they’ve suspected Kendall of being shady toward Addison.

In a 2021 episode of KUWTK, the Kardashian family invited Rae to dinner without Kourtney, who had struck up an unlikely friendship with the TikToker that left the internet a little tense.

During the conversation, fans couldn’t help but notice that Kendal’s body language seemed a little… off. At one particular moment, she reaches for Scott Disick’s shirt sleeve, holding back a smile all the while.

Of course, no one can say for certain if Kendall really feels this way or not… but it’s definitely throwing fans for a loop.