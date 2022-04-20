Addison Rae’s Alani flavor review: A berry-licious delight with 0 guilt

Addison Rae’s Berry Pop Alani energy drink flavor is a surprisingly sweet concoction that’s just as charming as the TikTok star herself.

Earlier this year, it was announced that nutritional supplement brand Alani Nu was partnering up with TikToker Addison Rae to unleash a new flavor of their zero sugar bevs.

This marked yet another major achievement for the TikTok starlet, who has amassed a whopping 87 million followers — making her one of the app’s most-followed content creators of all time.

Rae now joins the throng of influencers who have made their own drinks, alongside YouTubers KSI & Logan Paul and fellow TikTokers Bryce Hall & Josh Richards.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alani Nu (@alaninutrition)

But, how does Rae’s Berry Pop Alani flavor stack up to the competition? We bought a case of her Berry Pop flavor to find out.

Cotton candy flavor in a bright pink package

To start, the packaging is a colorful treat, boasting pink and turquoise wrapping with a pair of lips plastered on the front. It certainly stands out from other boxes of energy drinks in the beverage aisle — if you like pink, that is.

However, the flavor is even more explosive. Instantly, I’m hit with the essence of liquified cotton candy. Not so much Berry Pop, but definitely a burst of sugary-tasting goodness that left me pleasantly surprised with eyebrows raised.

Advertisement

Compared to Red Bull and Monster’s fruitier flavors, I can confidently say that Addion’s Berry Pop Alani takes the cake when it comes to sweetness.

There’s no tangy, battery-acid aftertaste either, as is the case with many energy drink brands, and I don’t feel gross after taking a few swigs.

A huge kick of caffeine

Nutrition facts for the can state that Rae’s Berry Pop flavor has zero sugars and only 10 calories.

On the flip side, it does have a whopping 200 mg of caffeine — far more than your usual can of Red Bull and over two times as much as Dr Disrespect’s cherry-flavored Mountain Dew Game Fuel.

Advertisement

After downing the can in record time, I definitely felt a burst of energy that’s still following me as I write this review. (A day later and I can confidently say that I didn’t experience the classic “caffeine crash” either — miraculously.)

For all its tastiness, Addison Rae’s drink comes with a hefty price tag. A case of six costs around $16 at your local Target.

However, that’s not a huge jump in price compared to other influencer drinks Dr Disrespect’s Game Fuel, which is priced at $25 for a 12-pack, putting both bevs at around $2 per can. In fact, it’s even cheaper than KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration, which is going for $29.99 for 12 bottles.

Advertisement

Rating: 10/10

Overall, this flavor is a total knockout. I can’t accurately describe it as “berry flavored,” but that isn’t really a cause for concern. It tastes great, it’s sweet, and there’s no sugars and barely any calories.

It’s an energy drink you don’t have to feel guilty about consuming — and it does exactly what it’s supposed to do by giving you a huge kick of energy without a ton of add-ons like your usual Starbucks Frappuccino.

Final verdict: Addison Rae’s drink is an underrated gem that already has me reaching for another can, and I’m not even mad about it. Rae all the way.

Advertisement

For more influencer product reviews, check out our take on Dr Disrespect’s recent cherry Game Fuel flavor.