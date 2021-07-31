Tana Mongeau responds to Addison Rae’s Trump controversy: “I’m not gonna condemn her”

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has given her opinion on Addison Rae’s Trump controversy on her new podcast, CANCELLED, after a clip of the TikTok star introducing herself to the former US president went viral.

20-year-old Addison Rae is the third most-followed account on TikTok, with a whopping 82 million followers to her name, a number that is constantly rising.

However, as popular as she is, the star has not been able to escape several controversies that have emerged while she’s been in the public eye. Recently she came under fire for some reporter work she did for the UFC, creating a storm on social media.

In mid-July, the TikToker then came under fire after a clip from the NELK boys showed her introducing herself to former US President Donald Trump.

This was followed by the resurfacing of tweets she had allegedly ‘liked’ in the past in support of Trump during the election. Addison has previously denied claims she is a registered Republican, after a “fake” voter registration leak.

Now on her new podcast CANCELLED, Tana Mongeau has given her opinion on the controversy.

Tana said that she wouldn’t have done the same thing if it were her sitting near Trump, adding that she would “say something rude” and “make a mean joke at most.”

Topic starts at 27:10

“I mean I don’t think it’s that shocking. Addison Rae is definitely a very southern girl,” Tana said, before going onto reveal: “There are a lot of influencers that are Trump-supporting and to each their own. I definitely think if I saw Trump I would like, be very rude or say nothing at all. I’m not a fan, for sure. But at the same time, I guess, to each their own, it was definitely a very iconic, viral moment.”

After watching the clip, she reiterated her earlier comments by saying: “It’s viral, I don’t really have anything else to say about it, I’m not gonna condemn her.”

Addison also came under fire following the backlash after she walked away from paparazzi when they asked her about the viral clip.