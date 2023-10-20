Twitch CEO randomly appears on Kick stream in Las Vegas: “Uh oh”

A Kick streamer randomly bumped into the CEO of Twitch in Las Vegas, breaking the “bad news” that he was live on the company’s rival platform.

Twitch has been the leading live-streaming platform for years, having only recently faced a new wave of competition now that Kick has risen in popularity.

In a previous interview with Dexerto, Twitch welcomed the rivalry. And now it seems the two platforms have been brought together closer than ever in a bizarre turn of events.

In the midst of 2023’s TwitchCon in Las Vegas, the company’s very own CEO was spotted by an unsuspecting Kick streamer, resulting in a hilarious interaction.

22-year-old ‘vinnyb’ is a former Twitch partner who, like many users as of late, made the switch to Kick. However, he was live streaming in the streets of Las Vegas with a friend when he spotted Twitch CEO, Dan Clancy.

Despite debating whether he should quickly switch to Twitch, Vinny ultimately ran out of time and approached Clancy while still streaming on Kick.

“We’re live!” Vinny announced after high-fives were exchanged between the trio. Noticing the camera, Clancy asked viewers how they were doing before Vinny broke the “bad news”.

“We’re live on Kick,” Vinny said. Taking the news in stride, Clancy responded; “Uh oh! Hey, that’s your choice. You know? Whatever you decide.”

While Vinny seemed to “immediately regret” how he approached the situation, his viewers were far too preoccupied with how bizarre and unlikely the entire scenario was.

“Is that the CEO?” one person questioned in the chat, seemingly not quite believing their eyes. Another pointed out how “nice” Clancy had been, with a third person exclaiming that the interaction was “Clip worthy”.

