Erika Costell hits back at Alissa Violet comments with subtle shade

YouTuber and model Erika Costell is hitting back at fellow influencer Alissa Violet’s shady comments about her with some subtle shade of her own, and the internet is grabbing their popcorn.

Alissa Violet and Erika Costell have a not-so-friendly history between them. Both women are models and influencers, and were once involved in Jake Paul’s Team 10 organization — and both are now his ex-girlfriends.

Paul broke things off with Alissa Violet in 2017 and dated Erika Costell shortly thereafter, although he later split up from Costell in 2018 to begin dating Tana Mongeau.

After her split from Jake, Alissa made some biting comments about Costell, once comparing her career to a dead cockroach — and she’s throwing shade her way once again, after appearing in an October 28 episode of the BFFS podcast.

Alissa Violet shades Erika Costell on BFFS Podcast

During the podcast, Violet pretended not to know who Costell was when asked about her, channeling her inner Mariah Carey.

She later elaborated about her feelings on the subject, saying: “She was Jake’s assistant, and then it turned out they were banging the whole time. She was my best friend, and now it’s just like, ‘Ehh, you’re gross.’”

(Topic begins at 15:22)

Erika Costell hits back at Alissa Violet shade

It looks like Violet’s comments caught up to Costell, who sent back a low-key reply via her Instagram stories. In the post, Erika shared an image of Violet promoting her Akira athletic clothing line from the official Akira Instagram page.

It seems like Violet really does know who Costell is, after all… but she made it clear that she doesn’t mean to “hate anyone” or “burn bridges” in the BFFS podcast after explaining her unsavory opinion toward the model.

For now, it doesn’t look like Violet has responded to this latest development in an unexpected beef that has once again cropped up between these two former Team 10 members… but it’s clear that Costell isn’t taking the shade lying down.