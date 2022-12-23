Emiru has perfect response to viewer’s in-depth boyfriend application

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Popular Twitch streamer Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk had the perfect response after receiving an in-depth boyfriend application as a Christmas gift from one of her viewers.

Throughout 2022, Emiru has made her way to becoming one of the top female Twitch streamers.

The popular cosplayer and League of Legends player regularly achieves 13k viewers each stream and passed the 1,000,000 follower mark on the platform earlier in the year.

While opening Christmas gifts during a recent stream, Emiru had the perfect response after receiving an in-depth boyfriend application from one of her viewers.

Emiru has perfect response to boyfriend application

On December 22, Emiru went live to open the Christmas gifts that fans sent to her PO box for the holiday.

While doing so, she opened a gift with a caramel coffee bean candle and expressed how good it smelled before opening the note accompanying it.

“I need to investigate a little bit before I explain what this is,” she explained. “Um, so this is a boyfriend application including photos, his email, location, phone number, college information, and the car he drives.

“I am way too busy, man. I’m way too busy playing Overwatch. I’m sorry, thank you for the candle though.”

After reacting to the boyfriend application, Emily went on to open the rest of her gifts.

After looking through her chat during the clip, it appears the viewer shooting his shot wasn’t there to respond to her reaction.

