KSI reveals he’s eager to fight Jake Paul: “I will finish you”

KSI has once again chimed in on a potential boxing matchup against Jake Paul, explaining how he would knock the younger Paul brother out if push ever came to shove, and how he’s finally ready to step into the ring with his YouTube rival soon.

Just 24 hours after Jake Paul said he was “done” calling out KSI, the YouTube star has added more fuel to the fire. In a recent sitdown with ‘The British Entrepreneur,’ KSI painted the picture of what’s shaping up to be his next boxing showdown.

“I will f***ing finish you,” he said bluntly. Whenever the ongoing global crisis calms down to make way for a big crowd, KSI believes he will “finally finish” his feud with the Pauls.

A spectacular finish is what he has in mind, as KSI appears to have all the confidence in the world ahead of the potential high-profile YouTube scrap.

“Even my bro gave him a tough challenge,” he said, referencing Paul’s amateur debut against Deji in 2018. While Paul won that fight via fifth-round stoppage, Deji still made him work for it, according to KSI. “I’d slap my bro easily, so I’m just there like, I beat your older brother so I can beat you.”

“I know he fears me,” he added. “[Jake] thinks he’s the sh** because he beat up Nate Robinson. He never boxed in his life. Yes he beat Gib but again… I can beat Gib.”

The younger Paul brother is currently locked in for a fight against former UFC contender Ben Askren. KSI, though, could very well be his next target.

“He knows I’m on top of the world right now. I’m on a different level to him, he can’t compare to me. Best believe once I can train again, he’s finished.”

It’s obviously still early days yet but it seems like there’s no avoiding an eventual fight between these two. KSI even revealed that he intended to fight Jake before his series with Logan. “I wanted to fight [you] first but [you] was too pu***,” he said.

For now, we’re not far off from seeing both Paul brothers stepping into the ring once again. Jake’s fight with Askren is lined up for April 17 while Logan is set to take on Floyd Mayweather sometime in the near future.