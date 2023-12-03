Marques Brownlee reveals biggest concern with Telsa Cybertruck after testing

With more access to the Tesla Cybertruck now available, one of the biggest stars on YouTube was able to take the groundbreaking new vehicle out for a test drive, which revealed some big selling points alongside some big concerns.

The Tesla Cybertruck has been turning heads ever since its design was first revealed. The angular steel body combined with claims that the thing is entirely bulletproof has made the Cybertruck quite a divisive product.

However, with the final product reaching completion, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, was able to take it out for a spin, producing an in-depth video that covered his thoughts on the product.

Tesla Cybertruck review reveals point of concern

The first point on his list of concerns was the controversial design, which has been a talking point since the car’s inception, but also the price

“A lot of people are going to think it’s ugly, and it’s more expensive than we originally thought. It doesn’t have that price advantage, I am driving a $100,000 truck right now, there’s no getting around that. It’s no longer an advantage that we thought it was going to be”.

Another point of concern was that Marques felt the build quality could vary from car to car, as the method used to get the stainless steel body into shape can be inconsistent.

“I’ve seen a bunch of Cybertrucks, and they all have slightly different levels of panel gaps and build quality in general. This one that we’re looking at looks great… I don’t know if I can promise that for every truck.

Marques also noted that what he was testing would not be the final end product and that changes could still be made. He also didn’t use the truck for any offroading or loading.

