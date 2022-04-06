Drew Barrymore reveals she slid into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs

American actress Drew Barrymore has revealed that she is a fangirl for Charli D’Amelio, sparking a friendship between the two after sliding into the TikTok star’s DMs.

Actress Drew Barrymore is best known for her role in Charlie’s Angels and her highly successful talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore is also known for being a big fan of social media, amassing over 4.8 million followers on TikTok with an added 15.5 million fans on Instagram.

In an interview with E! News, Barrymore revealed that she “fangirls” over certain Celebrities – including Gigi Hadid and Charli D’Amelio.

Drew Barrymore slides into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs

In an Interview Published by E! News on April 5, 2022, Barrymore admitted to sliding into the TikTok queen’s DM’s after saying she was a “fangirl” for her.

“I’ve been DMing with Charli D’Amelio, which is so fun,” Barrymore said. “I’m a fangirl of hers.”