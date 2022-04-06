Drew Barrymore reveals she slid into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs

American actress Drew Barrymore has revealed that she is a fangirl for Charli D’Amelio, sparking a friendship between the two after sliding into the TikTok star’s DMs.
Actress Drew Barrymore is best known for her role in Charlie’s Angels and her highly successful talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.
Barrymore is also known for being a big fan of social media, amassing over 4.8 million followers on TikTok with an added 15.5 million fans on Instagram.
In an interview with E! News, Barrymore revealed that she “fangirls” over certain Celebrities – including Gigi Hadid and Charli D’Amelio.
@drewbarrymore THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW IS BACK FOR SEASON 3! IT’S OFFICIAL!!!! @thedrewbarrymoreshow ♬ original sound – Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore slides into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs
In an Interview Published by E! News on April 5, 2022, Barrymore admitted to sliding into the TikTok queen’s DM’s after saying she was a “fangirl” for her.
Advertisement
“I’ve been DMing with Charli D’Amelio, which is so fun,” Barrymore said. “I’m a fangirl of hers.”
Barrymore who has repeatedly described herself as a self-proclaimed “dinosaur with tech,” said that she just can’t resist the fun of sliding into a new person’s DMs.
“It’s crazy you can just reach out to anyone,” Drew said, urging her fans who have ever wanted to do the same to just bite the bullet and go for it.
“What have you got to lose? They don’t answer you back? Some of them don’t to me, too, so don’t feel bad!” the 47-year-old said.
The Drew Barrymore Show‘s “Texas Week” airs on the week of April 4. Check your local listings or visit her website HERE for more details.
Barrymore’s DM slide comes just weeks after Adin Ross leaked DMs revealing mind-blowing figures behind Twitch gambling sponsorship.