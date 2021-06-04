Dream calls out Hasan for spreading "outright lies" in now-deleted tweet - Dexerto

Dream has lashed out at Twitch star Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker, claiming the commentator spread “outright lies” about the YouTuber over his collaboration with disgraced Minecraft creator Markus ‘Notch’ Persson dating back to January 2020.

Dream hasn’t been able to stay out of the headlines all week; first with his apology for cheating during his 2020 Minecraft speedruns, and for issues surrounding his ever-expanding fandom.

Now, Hasan has taken aim at Dream for collaborating with disgraced Minecraft founder Markus Persson, better known across the internet as Notch.

Hasan took issue to fans trying to cancel Karl Jacobs “for being an Ice Poseidon fan at some point” and protecting Dream after he made a viral video ⁠— with over 18 million views ⁠— with the controversial Persson.

Advertisement

“Attacking your favorite content creators and writing massive threads about how it’s problematic to bring up slavery in any capacity in a video game roleplay scenario is ridiculous,” he said.

“This, just having Notch on a video like this with 16 million views, is significantly worse. I can’t even,” the Twitch star continued. “This dude has been an avowed, out and about white supremacist transphobe for so long.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dream, who was watching the stream, claimed Hasan was “spreading misinformation as well as bringing up [out of context] things,” adding the streamer’s antics were “hilarious”.

“Just say you’re anti your friends being held accountable instead of saying that BS.”

Advertisement

The tweet garnered thousands of likes in minutes before Dream took it down. He doubled down saying “they can feel free to DM me if they have issues rather than spreading outright lies,” and Hasan took him up on that offer.

Inviting Dream onto his stream, the YouTuber quickly changed his tone and apologized to Hasan in front of thousands live on Twitch.

“I’m sorry for the tweet. That was stupid. That was just me being an idiot. I was watching your stream and I was like ‘ah this f**king a**hole.’,” Dream said.

“My only thing was ‘oh he’s bringing up something I apologized for’ and not mentioning the apology, so people who are now being introduced to this would see it without the context.”

Advertisement

The dispute ended somewhat amicably, with the two having an in-depth conversation on stream afterwards.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dream has now deleted the video with Persson from his YouTube channel.