Dream plans to ignore Twitch 'haters' trying to cancel him over Minecraft cheating apology - Dexerto

After apologizing for his Minecraft speedrun cheating controversy, popular YouTuber Dream took to Twitch and lashed out at haters trying to ‘cancel’ him completely.

As one of the breakout sensations of 2020, Dream’s surprise announcement that he did in fact have cheats enabled during Minecraft speedruns set the internet ablaze on May 30. Having initially denied all claims, even relying on an astrophysicist to help clear his name, the admission of guilt came as a huge shock to the community.

Apologizing to just about everyone involved in the lengthy cheating scandal, Dream stressed that the main speedrun in focus had been erased from all records. Despite these recent actions, the social media celeb took to Twitch just 24 hours later to further explain his side of the story.

Advertisement

While he blamed his “huge emotions” and admitted it was a “sh**fest,” Dream took the opportunity to fire back at haters wishing for his downfall.

“Even if you want to believe I intentionally cheated, which I didn’t, don’t try and discredit my accomplishments,” he said to nearly 200,000 viewers tuned in live on June 1.

Specifically, he aimed to clarify that his meteoric rise on YouTube had nothing to do with the speedrun scandal that took place on Twitch, and was “never uploaded on my YouTube channel.”

“It never had anything to do with my YouTube channel,” he continued. “I have like seven [YouTube channels] and it was nowhere on them. Trying to use that to say ‘he gained 25m subscribers from being a cheater’… no.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ultimately, Dream wrapped up his near two-hour broadcast by accepting that his apologies may never be enough for some. “People have made up their minds either way,” he said. “There’s nothing I can really do for those people.”

“What can I possibly say? They just want to hear what they want to hear. The only way it would make them happy is if I go ‘yeah, you’re right guys. I’m this manipulative asshole. I’m a horrible person, I don’t deserve my platform, cancel me.’ I’m never going to say that.”

Dream believes that despite the drama, he’s still a “good person.”

Advertisement

Regardless of what various critics might think, he no longer appears bothered: “You can live your life negatively and I’ll keep being positive.”

His latest stream was purely to clear the air and chat with viewers. However, Dream assured he’ll be back on Twitch in the near future to play Minecraft.

Read More: Asmongold defends Dream after Minecraft admission

“I’ll probably stream more now,” he said. “But not speedruns.”