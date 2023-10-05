Dream fires back at Adept’s claims xQc lost rare watch due to alleged substance abuse

Popular content creator Dream has come to the aid of xQc amid his latest spat with former partner Adept, hitting back at the notion a valuable watch was misplaced due to alleged substance abuse at a party.

The falling out of Adept and xQc has happened in the public eye. From disputes over the ownership of a $300,000 McLaren to claims of assault and “millions of dollars” in requested hush money, fans have been privy to almost every step of their split.

While some cases have been closed due to a lack of evidence, others are still ongoing, though Adept recently appeared on Twitch to further divulge private information. Resulting in a rapid ban from the platform, she was soon struck offline, though not before sharing supposed details of one particular party from earlier this year.

Allegedly linking up with Dream at an event hosted by Lil Nas X, Adept claimed xQc took “illicit, unprescribed drugs.” By her account, it was this activity that then made him “paranoid” about losing a particularly valuable watch.

The watch in question just so happened to go missing, though Dream has now spoken up about the incident, coming to xQc’s defense.

“Paranoid about losing his watch,” Dream repeated, questioning the integrity of the statement. “We watched him put his watch back in his bag and then he didn’t have it the next morning,” he fired back. “We didn’t steal it.”

Furthermore, Dream also looked to shut down any notion of substance abuse on xQc’s part. “He was just drunk as hell,” he explained. “Where do the drugs come in? Put me on the stand coach.”

Adept is yet to reemerge online since her sudden Twitch ban on October 4. xQc is also yet to address this particular matter. For now, it’s simply Dream’s word against hers in the court of public opinion.

Instagram: xqcow1 / Twitter: xQcReviews xQc shared an Instagram story about his missing watch back in April.

The exact value of the watch in question and its current whereabouts remain unclear to this day – though it seemingly wasn’t long before xQc replaced it with another six-figure investment, flashing his purchase of a watch in Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak range back in July.

Watches in that particular line can sell for up to $456,255.00 USD.