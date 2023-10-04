Adept suggests she still has xQc’s McLaren before recent Twitch ban

Before her recent ban from Twitch, Adept suggested that she still has xQc’s McLaren 720s by showing off what appeared to be a keychain attached to keys.

Twitch stars and ex-partners xQc and Adept have been going at it quite a bit over the last year, with the most recent news being that Adept allegedly asked for “millions of dollars” to drop an assault investigation.

Throughout the drama, though, has been the story behind who owns xQc’s McLaren 720s.

Adept has said in the past that the supercar is in her name, and suggested it yet again on a stream before her recent ban from Twitch.

Adept suggests she still has xQc’s McLaren 720s

During the broadcast, viewers in her chat were talking about the car which prompted her to want to prove that she still has it in her possession.

In a clip, you can see Adept show a McLaren of Beverly Hills keychain with something attached which is presumably a key to the $300,000 car.

Adept quickly removed the keychain from the camera and didn’t give a clear look at the key itself.

As the clip made its way around the internet, some netizens began casting doubt on whether or not the thing that was attached is actually the key to xQc’s McLaren 720s.

Some believe that it’s just another keychain, and that it doesn’t match the look of other 720s key fobs.

However, they sell sleeves that go around the stock key fob to protect it, which is what she could be using that makes it look different than others.

The exact location of the McLaren hasn’t been revealed recently, so who knows exactly where it’s at. This clip began to surface just before Adept was banned from Twitch for an unknown reason.

For more Twitch news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.