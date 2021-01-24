 Dream angered by backlash blaming him for his fans' actions - Dexerto
Dream angered by backlash blaming him for his fans’ actions

Published: 24/Jan/2021 2:07

by Theo Salaun
dream minecraft
Twitter, @Dream

Dream

Following a wave of online controversy, popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream took to Twitter to address critics and show them why he believes all of the backlash is inherently misguided.

Dream and the Dream Team, with friends like Tommyinnit and Quackity, have been one of the largest sources of online entertainment thanks to a consistent flood of content across YouTube and Twitch. While their videos and streams, including of the entire Dream SMP Minecraft server, have brought Dream a huge amount of fans — that popularity appears to have come with a downside.

Originally, most of the drama surrounding Dream involved accusations about him cheating during a 1.16 Minecraft speedrun. But now, a very different sort of critique has emerged, as fans and critics bemoan the content creator’s inability to restrain the least appropriate segments of his community.

Over the past week, #dreamwaswrong began trending on Twitter and similar complaints moved across social media. The basis for this backlash surrounded a subculture of Dream fans that had begun creating inappropriate fanfiction and art involving the minors who represented the Dream Team. In response, Dream has shot down those critics.

Drawing a theoretical parallel, the faceless content creator philosophically makes his perspective known. Mocking his critics, Dream criticizes the media and his detractors using a hypothetical scenario.

“Dream has refused to condemn murder after one of his fans turned out to be a murderer. Will he finally be held accountable?”

Essentially, Dream suggests that people criticize him for the actions of others — noting that he ought to be “held accountable” for the vile actions (in this hypothetical instance: murder) of his fans. The point of this example is to highlight the absurdity of a causal relationship between influencer and the influenced.

Dream Artwork Dream Branding
dreambranding.com
Who needs a face when you have a lot of fans?

While fans and critics appear to be divided on the efficacy of Dream’s tweet, it’s clear that he is trying to push back against those who blame him for the actions of his viewers. In the social media age, this relationship between popular figure and stan is a particularly nuanced one.

For what it’s worth, Dream has also taken a much more firm stance against inappropriate subcultures of his fandom on his alternate account, DreamWasTaken. It remains to be seen whether or not that will be enough to satisfy his critics, but the situation is obviously a contentious one.

CodeMiko opens up on reason behind her Twitch ban

Published: 24/Jan/2021 1:23 Updated: 24/Jan/2021 1:33

by Andrew Amos
CodeMiko on Twitch
Twitch: CodeMiko

Twitch

Twitch V-Tuber sensation CodeMiko was banned from the platform temporarily on January 19. She has since opened up on the reasons behind her suspension, and when she will be returning to streaming.

CodeMiko, who has over 350,000 followers on Twitch, was banned on January 19. It was her third ban in a year, however, it was long enough between her two previous bans in September 2020 to warrant a permanent one.

While speculation was running rampant, Miko has been upgrading her stream for her eventual return in the downtime. However, she has finally opened up on the real reason behind her ban ⁠— and it wasn’t just for saying “simp.”

CodeMiko smiling at the camera during Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is returning to Twitch soon after she was banned for leaking private information.

CodeMiko banned for leaking email, not saying “simp”

While early suggestions were the streamer was banned for saying “simp” on broadcast ⁠— the term was officially banned earlier in January ⁠— Miko cleared that up quickly after her ban.

Instead, she was banned for leaking a streamer’s private information, including their full name and email. This doxxing is a breach of terms and service, even if there was no malice. Miko has accepted the ban fully.

“During an interview, a female streamer and I were talking about female harassment online and I asked her what was the worst comment she had ever received. When I saw the email, it was pretty bad and was more like a threat than a comment,” she said.

“From my experience, threats are almost never sent from a user’s actual email address, but throwing up the screenshot got me banned. I only wanted to shine the light on harassment that streamers face and did not mean to violate terms.”

CodeMiko pens Twitch return for February 5

CodeMiko will be returning to Twitch on February 5, 17 days after her suspension started. This likely indicates that she was taken off for 14 days, but is taking an extra break to hype up her return.

She stated she would be returning with some “game-changing new stuff,” including a complete game-show fit out, inviting some of the biggest streamers on Twitch to take part.