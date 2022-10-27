Dr Disrespect & Amouranth missing in Streamy ‘Streamer of the Year’ nominees

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

The official Streamy Awards 2022 nominees have been announced for ‘Streamer of the Year’ but fans of Dr Disrespect and Amouranth shouldn’t get too excited.

This year’s Stream Awards will be held on December 1 and will be streamed on the event’s official YouTube channel for viewers around the world.

That does not mean that the picks are just from YouTube, though, as Twitch streamers have also been selected for the top award.

Streamy Awards nominees for ‘Streamer of the Year’

The official Streamy Awards Twitter account released a selection of nominations on October 27, and it’s a star-studded list to say the least.

They have chosen the following:

HasanAbi

iShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

Nominees respond to Streamer of the Year list

Hasan commented on the post, saying: “Okay this list is insane tho.”

Ludwig was quick to point out an observation he had with the nominations as well.

He tweeted: “Surprised that this list is NA only- especially when international talent pushes the community in a lot of ways it would be cool if there was at least a category for international streamers.”