Viral Domino’s trick means you never pay full price for a pizza again

Jordan The Stallion, a popular TikTok food blogger, has revealed that he has a Domino’s hack that has been around for quite some time.

Domino’s is known for its inventive pizzas, advertizing in April that it would be tipping customers who tipped drivers. The company always seems to have secret discount codes that are rarely advertised – a fan even found a Taylor Swift-themed code a while back.

Jordan’s TikTok, which currently boasts over 50 million views, starts with him claiming that he has “not paid full-price for Domino’s pizza in over 20 years.”

“For those of you guys who like ordering large pizzas, what you’re gonna do is order the pizza online and order it for carry out (collection). You’re gonna order a large pizza and put there toppings on there, put extra cheese if you don’t want a ton of toppings, and before you pay, you’re gonna type in the coupon code 9174.”

Jordan and his fans fondly refer to him as ‘President of The Fast Food Secrets Club’, and it seems they could be correct, because not only did he have a hack for large pizzas, he had one for medium ones too.

According to the video, if you’d like money off your medium pizza, you do the exact same thing, except you must opt for five toppings on the medium pizza. Then at checkout, you’ll need to type in discount code 5162.

Both of these offers will get you 40% off your pizza, and one person in the comments confirmed, “Just tried it in Domino’s app and it brought the price from $26 to $14.”

Although it’s not clear what these numbers stand for, lots of people in the comments were confirming that this trick does indeed work all the time, and doesn’t seem to be one of the codes that the pizza chain regularly changes up.

One Domino’s employee even stated, “Dude I work for Domino’s, there’s about 15 different coupons you can get constantly online, over phone, or in person lol.” Though, Domino’s never really advertizes these secret codes and mainly focus on their promotional offers.

This isn’t the only fast food bargain that you’ll be able to get this May, as Wendy’s are giving away free fries and Burger King has a week of deals.