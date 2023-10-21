Delivery driver returns groceries after customer doesn’t tip on $400 order

A frustrated delivery driver left TikTok viewers divided, after taking back a customer’s groceries because they didn’t tip on a $400 order.

In a viral clip with 2.5 million views, a delivery driver was filmed engaging in a heated exchange with a couple over a tip for a large grocery order.

“You should see how much work this was and why I should be getting a tip because of how much work this was,” the driver said, emphasizing the importance of tipping, while the customers maintained their stance that it’s optional.

Article continues after ad

“No, you don’t deserve a tip, you’re crushing the ramen noodles for one,” one of them told the worker. The visibly frustrated driver replied that it didn’t matter, as she’s returning all of the items.

Article continues after ad

“They’re not for you anymore,” she said, while putting the groceries back in her vehicle. “I had to pack all of this in my car and bring it to you guys and unpack it. You didn’t pay me. You paid the delivery app.”

Article continues after ad

One of the customers then accused the driver of stealing their food, to which the delivery driver responded, “You guys can get your refund, and another delivery driver can deal with you guys.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The dispute dragged on for several minutes, and ended with the worker continuing in loading the groceries into her car, while one of the customers vowed to “report this.”

Article continues after ad

TikTok users had mixed reactions to the video, with some siding with the driver. “Always tip. The people that say ‘Tipping is optional’ are the ones that’s broke,” one viewer commented. “No tip? Girl bye I’m with the driver,” another added. “$400 AND NO TIP? I’m with her,” someone else shared.

Article continues after ad

Others defended the customers, arguing that tipping is optional. “TIP IS NOT MANDATORY!!! America has lost it, expecting consumers to pay workers, it isn’t our job to pay people!” one user wrote.

“Tips are optional! When people demand a tip I KNOW I’m making a good decision on not tipping,” another said. “Yes it’s terrible to not tip on a $400 order BUT she literally doesn’t have to,” a third added.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.