Customer goes viral after ordering a pizza from Subway

In a TikTok video that has garnered over 50,000 views, a customer went viral after she ordered a pizza from Subway.

In the video, TikToker Sarah asked Subway workers, “Can you make me a pizza, please?” To which she added veggies, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, spinach, and a slice of provolone.

“It’s my first time, so I think I messed up a few things,” she says.

She shows off the pizza to viewers, that’s covered in ranch, peppers, and olives.

TikTok confused by Subway selling pizza

After the video was posted on the platform, many viewers were shocked to find that the popular sandwich chain sold pizzas.

“Wait, they have actual pizzas? I got a pizza before and it was just the flat bread lol,” one user wrote.

“This just changed my life,” another said.

However, many were already aware that Subway sold the coveted food item, saying: “I ate these all the time when I was younger.”

One Subway worker provided a helpful tip for customers: “I used to work there and ate one during my shift. The trick is to ask them to double toast it and add extra mozz.”

Though it’s a lesser known food item, Subway have been selling pizza since 2006. It’s a personal pizza meant for individuals, and is only sold at select locations.

Subway keeps its pizza topping options pretty limited. You can order plain cheese, pepperoni, veggie, or you can order bacon for an additional charge. You can also customize your pizza order, like Sarah did.

In other Subway news, the brand has also been in the limelight after they revealed they’re selling a footlong cookie.