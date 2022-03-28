The Kid Laroi reveals plans to marry TikTok star girlfriend Katarina Deme

Australian pop singer The Kid Laroi has hinted at marriage plans with 18-year-old TikTok star girlfriend Katarina Deme in an interview with Vogue.

Laroi — real name Charlton Howard — hasn’t been at the top of the music chain for long. He started to enter into mainstream in 2020 with songs such as GO with Juice Wrld and another titled Addison Rae, which was homage to the popular TikTok star.

The singer has now grown a huge international appeal, with singles such as Without You and Stay (featuring Justin Bieber) topping charts in 2021 and putting him firmly in the limelight.

Laroi attributed a large part of his success to his girlfriend Katarina Deme, who he met in July 2020, after being introduced by a mutual friend. Now that the couple has been dating, the musical star is hinting at the two getting married, asking Deme in an interview with Vogue Australia: “Would you like to get married to me?”

In the Vogue Australia interview on March 27, 2022, Laroi was asked if he had “thought about marriage?”

“We’re just taking life how it goes. But, sure, I would love to get married to Kat one day,” Laroi said. “Would you like to get married to me?”

After taking a short pause Deme responded with “I would love to!” to which the 18-year-old singer jokingly said, “she took so long to respond to that!”

The social media star currently has over 1 million followers on TikTok, with an added 1.2 million on Instagram, with her content mostly consisting of POV and lifestyle trends.

The couple has made no official plans to get married, and at the time of writing this, they aren’t engaged, so only time will tell whether or not Laroi will pop the question.