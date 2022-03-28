MrBeast’s YouTube record toppled by Will Smith Chris Rock slap moment

MrBeast’s record of getting the most views on a YouTube video in a single day has been toppled by a clip of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

On March 27, 2022, the entire world was left floored after actor Will Smith walked onto the stage at the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony to slap comedian Chris Rock in the face.

The altercation appeared to have been sparked after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, notably comparing her look for the evening to that of movie heroine GI Jane.

Uncensored audio from the incident shows Will Smith yelling at Chris Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth” after returning to his seat.

The slap instantly went mega-viral online, taking over social media and spawning hundreds of memes in the process.

While the entire ordeal was totally unexpected at such a prestigious event, no one anticipated that Smith’s viral slap would topple a major YouTube record, to boot.

In November 2021, YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson managed to break records on the site by scoring the most views on a non-music or trailer video in a 24 hour period.

Will Smith’s viral Oscars slap breaks YouTube records

The video in question was his highly anticipated rendition of Netflix’s Squid Game, which received a jaw-dropping 42.6 million views in just a day’s time after being uploaded.

That’s not all; it was also the fastest non-music video ever to reach 100 million views, crashing the record in a four-day span.

As a result of his viral project, MrBeast also broke yet another record for the most subscribers gained in one day, garnering over 1.4 million subscribers in 24 hours.

.@MrBeast's Squid Game is breaking records: ✅Most views in a day – non-music/trailer/rewind (42.6M)

✅Fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views (<4 days)

✅Most subscribers gained in 1 day (1.4M) + he's on track to beat the record for most subs gained in 30 days(9.1M) — Reed (@Reedjd) November 29, 2021

However, it looks as though one of MrBeast’s records has now been effectively quashed as a result of Will Smith’s slap at the 2022 Oscars. A clip of the altercation posted by The Guardian has now racked up over 48 million views after being posted 16 hours ago.

MrBeast has yet to respond to this shift in the ranks, but overall, his YouTube records are still climbing; in fact, he’s set to overtake YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg if his current subscriber count continues to rise.