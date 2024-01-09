TikTok shocked by cost of single chicken nugget on McDonald’s touch screen

TikTok viewers were confused after a McDonald’s customer ordered a single chicken nugget on the chain’s touchscreen menu — but were left appalled by how much it cost.

TikTok is a haven for viral fast-food content. From Subway customers demanding refunds after finding acrylic nails in their sandwiches to a certain McDonald’s coffee order that’s going viral online, there’s no shortage of wild stories and trending goodies from fast food chains on the app.

However, the latest viral video taken from a fast-food joint is collectively making users across TikTok scratch their heads — while leaving them wide-eyed in shock at the same time.

McDonald’s is known for a bevy of iconic food items, but some of its most popular fares are its chicken nuggets.

It’s common knowledge that there are a few different sizes of chicken nugget orders that customers can purchase. Generally, foodies can get a 4, 6, 10, or even 20 piece nugget meal… but they can also snag a 40 piece if they’re feeling seriously peckish.

However, most McDonald’s lovers were unaware that it’s possible to order a single chicken nugget on the fast food chain’s touch screen menus in certain countries — something they discovered after a TikToker showed them in a viral video.

TikToker shocks internet with price of single chicken nugget at Swiss McDonald’s

In December, a TikToker in Switzerland uploaded a video showing themselves making an order at their local McDonald’s. In the short clip, they roll up to the touch screen menu and choose an option for a single chicken nugget.

While that’s an unusual option in American McDonald’s locations, viewers were left stunned to see that it cost 1.20 in Swiss Francs — about $1.40 USD.

“1.20 FOR ONE NUGGET?” one shocked viewer commented.

“No wonder I spent 20€ on one menu in Switzerland,” another said.

“I SAW THAT AND I WAS LIKE – okay? It’s not even worth it,” yet another said.

The clip has sparked quite the conversation on the price of fast food in other countries besides America, as well as the different food options at McDonald’s locations around the world that the US doesn’t offer.