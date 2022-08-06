Doja Cat surprises fans by shaving off her hair and eyebrows on Instagram Live

During an Instagram Live, Doja Cat caught her fans off-guard by impulsively shaving off both her hair and eyebrows.

The pop star took to the social media app on Thursday, explaining that she’s undergoing the dramatic transformation because she’s “never liked having hair.”

During her Instagram Live, the ‘Freaky Deaky’ rapper, who’s known for her quirkiness, brought a razor and shaving cream to shave off her hair and eyebrows, as over 20,000 people watched.

She told her followers: “I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f**king head.’ I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway… I don’t like having hair.”

“I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair” she said.

Doja went on to explain that she often wore wigs, and rarely had her natural hair on display. “What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to wear it out” she added.

Fans react to Doja Cat’s extreme makeover

While reading comments during the livestream, Doja reassured some concerned fans that she’s doing “just fine.”

But most fans praised and hyped up the rapper for her new beauty makeover.

A fan wrote: “There’s NOTHING wrong with Doja Cat, a shaved head is sexy ass look, just like the short pixie cut. So many beautiful women done shaved their heads not only for a health issue but just to rock the look.”

“She looks beautiful. Wish I was brave enough to do this” another fan added.

Someone else commented: “The way she still looks amazing, not a lot of people can pull off a shaved head but she eats it up.”

Doja’s decision to shave off all her hair comes just weeks after her beef with ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp. The two have since made up, after Schnapp apologized to her for leaking her private DMs.