Doja Cat lashes out at obsessive fans: “F**k stan Twitter”

Doja Cat called out obsessive fans for being “weird” in a new interview when discussing her song “F**k the Girls.”

Doja Cat’s much-lauded Scarlet ignited a wildly successful tour of the same name, taking her from San Francisco to Chicago. Fans flocked to the tour and made it one of the most sought-after attractions of the year.

Through every high and low, fans have rallied behind the rapper and singer—even when things have gotten a bit strange.

Despite the unwavering support, Doja Cat has a few choice words about stans, particularly those who call her “mother.”

Doja Cat says “F**k the Girls” tears down stan culture

In an interview with Apple Music, Doja Cat spoke candidly about her song “F**k the Girls,” which she says is about stan culture. “It’s me saying, ‘F**k stan Twitter.’ There’s that obsessiveness behind it,” she said.

“All the malice towards women in stan culture. The condescending-ness of people being like ‘mother,’ ‘oh my god queen,'” she added.

She continued venting her frustrations, particularly about fans “calling women ‘mother’ and expecting them to give and deliver and serve for the purpose of just serving and not just expressing themselves.”

“It’s so weird,” she added. “It’s not real. None of that sh*t is real.”

In that same interview, she also corrected the media for misquoting her about hating her fans. “You’ll never see a direct quote of me saying, ‘I hate my fans.’ Not once,” she said. “But it’s a really big misquoted thing. Never said that.”

With Apple Music, Doja Cat also discussed social media, avoiding politics, and wearing a Sam Hyde t-shirt.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.