Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat for leaking her DMs

. 59 minutes ago
Doja Cat
noah schnapp and doja cat
Instagram: Noah Schnapp / Doja Cat

Noah Schnapp has broken his silence about the drama with Doja Cat, after he shared a DM from the singer expressing her interest in his co-star Joseph Quinn.

The Stranger Things actor has revealed that he and Doja Cat are doing better, after the singer called him “a snake” on Instagram Live for sharing a DM she sent him on TikTok.

Since the beef started, she has lost hundreds of thousands of followers – and he has now apologized.

In his TikTok video, Schnapp was seen listening to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More, while doing some math in a game on the app. 

He gave his fans an update on the situation between the pair, posting the following in the comments: “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings” with two red heart emojis..

Doja Cat vs Noah Schnapp: Drama explained

It all started on July 7, when the 17-year-old Stranger Things actor posted a TikTok video featuring a DM from Doja Cat where she asked him “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. wait no. does he have a gf?”

Noah Schnapp private DMs with Doja Cat
TikTok: noahschnapp
Private messages Noah shared showed Doja Cat seemingly wanting to slide into Joseph Quinn’s (Eddie Munson) DMs.

The actor responded with “LMAOO slide into his DMs” and even sent her Joseph Quinn’s social media handles after the music star admitted that she didn’t know them.

Doja Cat’s response

A few days after the video was posted, Doja Cat went on Instagram Live to call out the actor for sharing their messages without her permission.

During her rant, she stated that it was “socially unaware” for Schnapp to share their private conversation on TikTok. She added that Schnapp sharing their DMs was “borderline snake sh*t” and “weasel sh*t”.

“I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing” she concluded.

Whether or not this beef is over – following the apology from Noah – remains to be seen. Doja Cat has not publicly said anything regarding his apology just yet.

