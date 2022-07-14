Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat for leaking her DMs

Kawter Abed . 59 minutes ago

Noah Schnapp has broken his silence about the drama with Doja Cat, after he shared a DM from the singer expressing her interest in his co-star Joseph Quinn.

The Stranger Things actor has revealed that he and Doja Cat are doing better, after the singer called him “a snake” on Instagram Live for sharing a DM she sent him on TikTok.

Since the beef started, she has lost hundreds of thousands of followers – and he has now apologized.

In his TikTok video, Schnapp was seen listening to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More, while doing some math in a game on the app.