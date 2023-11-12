Doja Cat shares new teaser hilariously tolling fans and haters alike

Doja Cat has shared a new teaser for an upcoming release this Monday that sees her hilariously troll fans and haters alike.

American rapper and singer Doja Cat isn’t one to hold back, having previously found herself in hot water after getting into an online argument with her fans.

The drama arose after Doja stated she didn’t “love” her fans after one requested for her to say so. In the following online debacle, Doja went on to call her fanbase “creepy,” telling them to get a job.

Now, just months later, she is seemingly poking fun at the situation with a new teaser for an upcoming release that trolls fans and haters alike.

Posting to her Instagram, Doja shared a short snippet of an upcoming video in which the singer acts as both parties in a demonic talk show. And the interviewee is none other than herself.

Looking like she has just stepped out of a blood bath, Doja’s character as a television host begins the teaser by diving into the interview; “This might be a silly question… do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?”

As Doja considers her answer, her thoughts are hilariously depicted to show her “true” feelings. “I hate my fans,” her thoughts proclaim. “My fans are dumb.”

Nonetheless, Doja answers “Yeah,” resulting in a flurry of cheers and claps from the crowd as her bloodied host congratulated her.

Another clip shows Doja introduced on the show “demonic”, which may be a reference to past TikTok theories that alleged the singer had sold her soul and joined the 27 Club.

“This is why I love Doja, she knows how to play the game and everyone falls into the trap,” one viewer wrote. Another, amused by Doja’s unbothered response, said, “She makes it hard not to like her, hilarious at the end of the day.”

However, not everyone was convinced the teaser was just a skit; “This isn’t a joke, she’s not joking. I sincerely mean it.”

