Chris Stuckmann explains why The Batman is better than Spider-Man: No Way Home

Popular YouTube film critic Chris Stuckmann has some big praise for the latest Batman flick starring Robert Pattinson, and says it’s even better than Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s been a long time since a stand-alone Batman movie hit theatres. After Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy wrapped up in 2012, Ben Affleck became the caped crusader, but didn’t have his own movie to himself.

Now, ten years since the last solo Batman tale, Director Matt Reeves has impressed critics – such as Chris Stuckmann – who believe that this gritty noir detective film is superior to last year’s big superhero extravaganza, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a review of The Batman, Stuckmann explained why this is while celebrating the movie for putting the dark knight back into the spotlight.

Chris Stuckmann praises The Batman

Spider-Man: No Way Home captivated audiences last December and has earned nearly $2B at the box office since, a major feat even for an MCU film.

Despite its success, however, it didn’t come without some flaws that were honed in on by the YouTuber in his 2021 review.

Primarily, he had issues with some of the film’s editing choices, with some shots not being as “dynamic or interesting” as they could have been. The Batman, on the other hand, doesn’t have these problems.

“This movie really genuinely satisfied me. Even films that I’ve enjoy watching, there were little things about them that kind of bugged me,” Stuckmann explained. “I legitimately loved Spider-Man: No Way Home, but there were things about it I would have changed. There’s really nothing [in The Batman] that I’d want to be different.”

He followed this up by commenting that he loved the movie’s length, Matt Reeves’ directing, and the acting chops of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

Whether or not the movie can overtake No Way Home in terms of box office revenue remains to be seen. It is, admittedly, a tall order – but with critics like Stuckmann in full support of it, it will be interesting to see how well it performs.