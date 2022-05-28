Dixie D’Amelio fans are losing it over her new ‘Wild’ song

TikToker and pop music sensation Dixie D’Amelio has impressed legions of fans with her new song Wild, after debuting the music video on YouTube.

Dixie D’Amelio and her sister Charlie D’Amelio are among the most followed TikTok accounts, reeling millions of likes in every day. The duo have released plenty of songs over the years, but Dixie’s latest single Wild has been hailed as “absolutely beautiful” by fans tuning to hear the single.

With over 7.2 million YouTube subscribers awaiting her eventual full-length album, Wild has fans appreciating the emotional quality of her musicianship.

Dixie D’Amelio’s new song Wild earns TikToker waves of praise

Dixie D’Amelio released the official music video for Wild on her YouTube channel, after previously showcasing a lyric video on May 27, 2022. The single addresses D’Amelio’s personal life and how she yearns to be “fearless” and “let somebody in.”

As the song provides fans with a vulnerable look at D’Amelio’s life, fans have spoken up to praise D’Amelio’s choice to allow an intimate look at the TikToker.



Commenter Dianna Carney said “the way Dixie follows her passions and is so unapologetically herself truly inspires me. I hope the bullying lets up- it’s truly unfair how many people will spread hate just because of the sadness they themselves feel.”

Another commenter, Ridhaakenny, shared this feeling: “You can really relate to her music because it’s rare and speaks about life and your emotions on who you surround yourself with, friends or family and how those types of people can make you feel grounded.”

Fans have been quick to appreciate the song’s catchiness too: “Her songs are always so catchy. This one is no different!”

D’Amelio has yet to release a full-length album, but it might not be long before fans can their hands on it.