Disguised Toast explains how the Streamer Awards helped his depression and anxiety

Twitch star Disguised Toast opened up about his mental health in a recent broadcast, claiming that his appearance at the Streamer Awards helped ease his anxiety and depression.

The inaugural Streamer Awards took place last weekend, recognizing the best and brightest in online broadcasting entertainment.

Some of the biggest streamers were in attendance, including names like Pokimane, Valkyrae, Ludwig, and more.

Disguised Toast was also one of the streamers making an appearance at the Awards — and he says that showing up to the black-tie event was a big help for his mental health.

During a recent Twitch stream, Toast claimed that he’d been struggling with depression so much that he didn’t want to leave his room.

“For those who don’t know, over the last month I’ve been mega, mega unmotivated and borderline depressed, and I don’t use that word lightly,” he began. “I was sleeping 16 hours a day. It was really bad. I didn’t want to leave my bed. The idea of meeting people gave me so much anxiety.”

However, Toast said that going to the Streamer Awards was a major boost for him after interacting with fans.

“The event yesterday helped a lot, because when people came up to me and said ‘Toast, I love your content,'” he explained.

“It made me feel motivated, because I’m like, damn, you like my content? Because I haven’t been making content. I appreciate the words. It makes me not want to disappoint them… It was more them showing appreciation.”

Toast also revealed that he’s been having difficulties streaming, saying he’s struggling to find a game he’s “passionate” about — but his viewers are giving him encouragement as he works through this tough period.

The broadcaster notably took home the award for Best Strategy Game streamer, and his streaming group, OfflineTV, also won Best Content Organization – although he feels OTK should have scored the win in that category.