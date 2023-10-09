Conor McGregor bashes “broken” Logan Paul with advice for Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor has urged Dillon Danis to further break Logan Paul, claiming that the YouTuber is “broken” and that Danis should use some of his MMA skills to get a leg up.

The beef between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has gotten incredibly heated over the last few weeks, especially as Danis has gone after Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. That’s ended up in a lawsuit and with the former UFC fighter being hit with a restraining hit.

That lawsuit and restraining order have hung over the last few weeks of buildup towards their October 14 showdown, with Danis threatening to walk away from everything as a result. Though, as of now, it appears as if he’ll be showing up come fight night, as he is in the UK.

While striking isn’t the biggest weapon in Danis’ arsenal, the former UFC fighter has been working with some more competent strikers to help him work on things. And while he hasn’t been working with Conor McGregor as some suggested, the Irishman has got some advice.

Conor McGregor wants Dillon Danis to “break” Logan Paul’s leg

McGregor and Danis have been longtime training partners, and the UFC legend hasn’t quite seen eye-to-eye with either of the Paul brothers over the last few years.

While the Notorious one has been a part of Logan’s pre-fight trash talk, the Irishman upped the ante with his own words of wisdom. “Let’s go brother! Logan’s broken. Broken wrist. Broken heart. Pull guard and break his leg,” he said in a since-deleted Tweet.

“Enjoy! Cash in time. Well done! Respect. Make the walk and you a winner.”

McGregor has said that he’s “interested” in the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight, but he’ll clearly be keeping a keen eye on his longtime training partner going up against Logan. Though, it’s unknown if he’ll be in Manchester on fight night.

Of course, if Danis does heed McGregor’s advice and look to take things to the ground, he’ll get disqualified. So, it’s hardly solid advice.