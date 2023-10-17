Dillon Danis takes swipe at Joe Rogan after Logan Paul loss but immediately regrets it

Dillon Danis took a swipe at Joe Rogan in the wake of his loss to Logan Paul, and the internet has quickly clapped back at him over it.

After months of trash talk, threats, and legal cases, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul finally squared off on October 14 and it went pretty much how everyone expected it to.

Logan took home the victory against his longtime rival as the former UFC fighter failed to make a real impact on the fight. At one point, he’d landed nine punches through four rounds and even threw himself to the ground and invited Logan to grapple with him.

Despite the defeat, Dillon has taken a bit of a victory lap on social media, claiming he did much better than was expected of him, given that he went the distance and didn’t get knocked out. Though, he has been clowned for that.

Dillon Danis gets dunked on by Twitter/X users after Joe Rogan swipe

The former jiu-jitsu world champion has also been clowned for the fact that he took a dig at Joe Rogan in the aftermath of his defeat, but appears to have gotten things totally wrong.

“Where’s everyone that said I wouldn’t last a round. Even Joe Rogan called me Ben Askren?” Danis tweeted. However, that post was quickly hit with a community note from Twitter/X users as they pointed out that Rogan never made a comparison of their skills, but rather how they’d both got paid for taking on an influencer fight.

“As much as I wanted you to win, a victory lap after getting out-struck 80-9 is crazy,” one user replied. “Ain’t no way bro is proud of what he did,” another said. “Log off for a few months, you’re just embarrassing yourself,” another commenter added.

Others have called Danis “shameless” for continuing his trash talk despite losing, while some urged him to fight Jake Paul to really settle the score.

Rogan has previously praised Danis for being a “great troll” in the buildup to the fight, but the former UFC fighter said that he couldn’t get an invite onto the JRE Podcast. His chances have probably shrunken even further now too.