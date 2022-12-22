Dillon Danis claims KSI fight will make him more money than “any UFC champion”

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Former MMA rookie turned internet trash talker Dillon Danis has claimed that his upcoming fight purse for the KSI bout will earn him a bigger payday than any current UFC champion.

While Danis holds two wins in professional MMA, the former competitor, best known as one of Conor McGregor’s training partners, has since turned his sights to the influencer boxing realm. Having been out of active competition since 2019 as a result of knee injuries, Danis is set to make his return to combat sports on January 14, 2023 when he faces British YouTuber KSI in a boxing match.

Given this upcoming bout serves as the main event in the OVO Arena, there’s sure to be plenty of attention on his return. Seemingly such a great spotlight, in fact, that it could be the biggest payday of Danis’ career.

No exact amount was specified, but in a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, he teased it would be the “biggest bag of anybody in MMA. I’m making more than any UFC champion right now.”

With McGregor currently out of the picture due to injuries and former Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya now without a strap, Danis claimed his payment for the KSI fight puts him ahead of all other stars in the leading MMA promotion.

Just how much he’s getting to fly over to the UK and clash with one of the biggest names on YouTube today, remains unclear. Though Danis further teased that once sponsorships are factored in, he could be earning “seven figures” for his troubles.

If his words can be taken at face value, this would likely mean KSI’s payday is also in the seven-figure realm, especially considering his star power in the British market.

We’ll have to wait and see how the fight plays out on January 14, but win or lose, it appears Danis has a considerable amount of money on the way.