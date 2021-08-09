Did Floyd Mayweather’s camp just admit to throwing the Logan Paul fight?

Following a legendary pay-per-view boxing match with YouTuber Logan Paul, many people took to social media questioning whether or not Floyd Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Turns out, they were kind of right.

Everyone familiar with the Paul brothers probably knows about Logan Paul’s recent interest with boxing. Roughly a year after Logan Paul’s rematch with KSI, rumors started surfacing that he wanted to challenge Floyd Mayweather. Considered one of the greatest boxers in the world, many experts initially touted this battle as a bad decision.

Many who witnessed Mayweather’s career as it happened believed he would snap Paul in half, with others believing Paul would win, basing their decisions off of the weight and size differences.

When the fight finally took place, it consisted of constant clinching initiated by Paul which led to much of social media and the live crowd disappointed when the two boxers ended up going the full distance, with no winners being announced.

Following the fight, social media hashtags started trending that implied the two boxers purposely threw the event.

Potential theories included Logan Paul paying Mayweather not to hurt him so they both could walk away with a hefty amount of money, to Mayweather himself being hesitant.

Mayweather tactics revealed for Logan Paul fight

As reported in a UK national newspaper, it has been confirmed by Mayweather’s cousin, Dejuan Blake, that the famous boxer did “throw” the event to an extent, citing he “didn’t want to hurt” the YouTube star.

“One punch could change the game, why would he want to hurt him like that?”

Mayweather, 44, was a defense master during the second half of his career and received criticism for his safety-first approach by many people in the industry, with others giving him credit for enjoying the sport and not wanting to injure everyone else. Often referencing his uncle Rogers aggressive style and how it affected his health up until his death last year.

According to the report, inflicting pain on Paul –who had only boxed twice beforehand – was never a part of the plan, no matter how much trash talk there had been or who mentioned he should knock him out. Blake continued to go on to put emphasis on how Floyd loved the sport, but hated the damage that comes after the sport is over.

“It was a great experience, a great event. We did great numbers for a non-professional fight, it was a success.”

Despite no KO ending, both boxers still consider it a success. They teamed up, provided entertainment and went their own ways with a rumored $100 Million dollars. With Mayweather enjoying retirement and Paul considering a full time career in MMA.

