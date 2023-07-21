Dexerto presenter James Sellers set to fight Brandon Herrera at Misfits 008 boxing event

Dexerto’s own presenter James Sellers will be fighting Youtuber Brandon Herrera in the Misfits 008 influencer boxing event on July 22, 2023.

Influencer boxing has become all the more prevalent in both the sports scene and influencer scene as tons of YouTubers, TikTokers, and viral sensations take to the ring to battle it out for either charity or entertainment.

Now, Dexerto Senior Producer and Reverse Sweep host James Sellers will also be stepping into the ring to battle YouTuber Brandon Herrera during the popular Misfits 008 event after Herrera’s previous opponent had to cancel.

Dexerto’s James Sellers to fight in Misfits card

After taking on the challenging fight with just eight days notice and no prior experience in boxing, Dexerto Senior Producer James Sellers is preparing to step into the ring to take on popular Youtuber Brandon Harrera during the Misfits 008 influencer boxing event on July 22, 2023.

He’s been training consistently over the past eight days since choosing to take on the fight, highlighting how “the opportunity came across my table and I had about, I think Keem (Keemstar) gave me about 30 minutes to decide and before I could think of any excuses I just said yes,” proving just how short notice the event was for him.

Nevertheless, following intense training, and plenty of preparation, it’s clear James couldn’t be more ready to take on this challenge, commenting how he “can’t express how insane this has all been” in a recent Tweet.

Dexerto will be producing a behind-the-scenes documentary about James’ journey and training soon, so be sure to keep an eye out.

On top of that, the whole of Dexerto is rooting for him and wishes him the best of luck in his bout.