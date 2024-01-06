Delta passenger curses at staff and rants about her period in airport meltdown

A Delta passenger has been recorded going on a profane rant about her period in a viral airport meltdown after getting kicked off her plane.

Airports have seen their fair share of wild moments in the last year, with numerous viral stories emerging from in-plane fights, airport attacks, and apparently “not real” flyers.

Now, another intense interaction is making headlines after a disgruntled Delta passenger lost her cool at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The New York-bound woman was filmed going on a tirade in which she cursed at staff and screamed about her period after allegedly being kicked off her flight.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Woman rants about her period after being kicked off plane in viral meltdown

Unsplash: Ivan Shimko Airports have been a hot spot for viral stories this last year.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, hurled insults at four members of staff behind a kiosk, repeatedly demanding they call the police as onlookers watched in disbelief.

“I want to talk to your boss, moron!” she screamed at one point. “You guys are terrible and you should be ashamed of yourselves [for] leaving someone in a situation like this!”

She went on to shout, “I got irate when you told me you were kicking me off the f****** plane, you stupid b****!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The insult spurred a chorus of shocked reactions from other flyers, resulting in the woman declaring for all to hear, “I’m sick, I’m wearing a f****** diaper! I’m bleeding and they kicked me off the plane.”

Article continues after ad

She then turned her attention to another flyer, shouting at the man, “I’m on my period! Do you know what a uterus is? You stupid little prick — you little weasel!”

Shortly after, police officers arrived at the scene and escorted the woman out of the airport to cheers and applause.

Article continues after ad

Her outburst allegedly delayed the flight for an hour, with a spokesperson for Delta telling the Daily Mail, “Delta appreciates the professionalism shown by our people, customers, and law enforcement to handle this unfortunate display. We are looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred.”

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.