Naked ‘female Terminator’ attacks people at airport after taking mushrooms

A woman has been dubbed the ‘female Terminator’ after taking magic mushrooms and attacking strangers at an airport — all while completely nude.

This year, airports and planes have been a hotspot for wild headlines; there have been outbursts blamed on “demonic possession”, claims of “not real” people, and numerous instances of drugs resulting in dangerous altercations.

And now, another has stepped up to take the spotlight after a woman was filmed going on a rampage after ingesting magic mushrooms.

Tackling strangers while stripped naked, the woman has been dubbed the ‘female Terminator’ as she caused havoc at Nuevo Pudahuel Airport in Pudahuel, right outside Santiago, Chile.

In the video, the woman can be seen shouting and charging at people in the airport as they walk by with their luggage.

Evidently not having a good experience with the shrooms, she at one point managed to grab an unsuspecting woman by the hair before brutally slamming her to the ground. Others were able to intervene, ending the attack as security gathered to assess the situation.

According to reports cited by OutKick, the woman had taken the mushrooms at a party before having to catch a flight.

In a strange coincidence, this isn’t the first time the psychedelic fungi have been at the heart of a bizarre incident. Earlier this year an off-duty pilot attempted to switch off an Alaska Airlines fuel supply mid-flight after struggling to determine what was real following a bad trip — perhaps proving psychedelics aren’t the best idea when it comes to flying.

However, not everyone is convinced that mushrooms alone can be blamed for this latest outburst; “Just on mushrooms? Because I did mushrooms once. Maybe 20 years ago. I tripped a little bit, but nothing like this. One time was enough for me.”

