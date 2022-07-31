Deji explains why he’s boxing on KSI undercard despite previously quitting

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

British YouTuber Deji Olatunji has admitted that he’s fighting on his brother KSI’s upcoming fight card because can’t stay away from boxing even though he is yet to pick up a win.

Over the years, a number of YouTubers have dipped their toe into the world of boxing by having at least one fight – with many of them deciding that one fight is enough, regardless of whether they win or lose.

In the case of Deji, he’s stepped into the boxing ring three times and lost three times – first to Jake Paul, then to Vinnie Hacker, and most recently, Alex Wassabi.

While the British YouTuber said he’d be quitting the sport and giving up trying to claim a win of his own, he’s actually fighting on the August 27th card that’s headlined by his brother KSI. Why, you might ask? Well, he’s trying to set an example for others.

Deji returns to YouTube ahead of August 27 fight

On July 30, Deji made his return to YouTube by posting his first video since losing to Alex Wassabi as he addressed the fact that he’ll be fighting Fousey on that star-studded fight card.

“I know I said I wasn’t going to fight again but I just love the sport too much and I just don’t give up, I can’t do it,” Deji told his viewers. “I’m doing this for myself, I don’t really care if people are like ‘don’t fight again’ I want to fight again, so I’m doing it, as simple as that.

“I just don’t give up and I also want to show other people not to give up too. So that’s why I want to set an example because I know a lot of people that have given up and it has gone the wrong way but I want to show that… look at me, I don’t give up.”

While some would probably forgive him for taking an easy fight, Deji isn’t doing that. Fousey has plenty of in-ring experience of his own, and even KSI acknowledged it’ll be a tough test for his brother.

If he does get his long-awaited win then it’s really anyone’s guess of whether he’d look to keep fighting or finally hang up the gloves for good. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.