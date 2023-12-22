Warzone player turns clutch into a death with one fatal mistake

A Warzone player has shared a clip of what was shaping up to be a clutch end to their match that ended up being a colossal mistake.

The end of a Warzone match is always full of chaos. As the gas closes in around everyone, players will resort to any means to stay alive.

There is very little room in which to operate, so they have to be careful to pull off the right move at the right time.

But things don’t always go according to plan, as is the case with a clip shared by a player who thought they had the game in the bag before making a huge mistake.

Warzone player turns a clutch move into a lethal mistake

The player shared the clip on the Warzone subreddit, with a rather misleading title of: “Pulled off this insane clutch in solos today.”

In the clip, the person is one of the last two people alive in the match, so they decide to use a Precision Airstrike on the opponent as the circle closes in.

They aim it perfectly and flank around just in time for them to see the airstrike hit the enemy, knocking them down.

It seems that they have the victory in hand, except they forget one vital thing: the airstrike has a second missile.

As they approach the downed opponent, this second shot lands, killing them instantly, and the clip ends with the “2nd Place” screen taunting them.

The response to the clip was standard banter, with one user saying, “I did not see that coming lmao.”

Others pointed out that they got too greedy for the kill, resulting in their death. Honestly, these players might be correct.

Unfortunately, the poster is now among the numerous slip-ups that have helped make Warzone what it is.