David Dobrik reveals he auditioned for role in Shang-Chi

YouTube star David Dobrik revealed some behind the scenes details about his surprising audition for Marvel’s 2021 Shang-Chi film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the latest additions to the Marvel Cinematic universe — and David Dobrik could have been part of it.

The YouTube star has made no bones about his love for Marvel films. He even has a fully functioning Iron Man suit, which he’s shown off on his channel many times.

(Oh, and we can’t forget that time he smacked his assistant for almost keeping him from seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home in a TikTok challenge video. The man does love his Marvel, after all.)

So, it’s not a huge surprise to learn that Dobrik auditioned for Shang-Chi — specifically, the character who humorously vlogs the bombastic fight between Shang-Chi and his father’s grunts on a careening San Francisco bus.

Dobrik revealed this info during the latest episode of his VIEWS podcast on April 5, 2022.

“The thing read — it was like an influencer guy,” he explained. “I know when that happens in a script, they just say it’s an influencer. They’re never gonna actually pick an influencer, because that’d be goofy.”

“As I was walking out of my audition, McLovin’ was also walking out. He just auditioned for that same part. I was like, ‘Why the f**k am I here? This guy’s auditioning? He’s gonna blow me out of the f**king water!'”

(Topic begins at 15:18)

Although Dobrik didn’t end up scoring the part, he said that going to see the film was a unique experience, as he already knew all the character’s lines by heart.

This is far from Dobrik’s first Hollywood experience; the vlogger rubs elbows with the likes of Howie Mandel and Josh Peck on a regular basis, and even has his own show on Discovery Plus.