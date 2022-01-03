David Dobrik claims he hasn’t made money from YouTube in four years

David Dobrik claims he hasn’t made any money from his YouTube content in four years, but he isn’t willing to lock it behind a paywall because he believes it should be available for free.

Dobrik is one of the most popular vloggers on YouTube. He has a whopping 18 million subscribers on his main channel, putting him in the top 200. But apparently, that doesn’t mean he’s making good money.

During an episode of the VIEWS Podcast that aired on January 2, Dobrik revealed that he “hasn’t made a dollar” from his content on the platform in “three to four years.” But that doesn’t mean he wants to jump ship.

“I think money is important because money can make so many other people happy,” said Dobrik. Then Jason Nash, the co-host of The Views podcast, disclosed that Dobrik makes “zero dollars” from YouTube.

Dobrik admitted it’s true. “Yeah. That’s f**ked up,” he said. “I was thinking about that the other day. For the people who don’t know, I haven’t made a dollar off YouTube in like three to four years.”

He also revealed that he considered switching to a paid platform but decided against it. “I had a meeting with a paid platform person. I was like yeah, let’s do it. But after the meeting, I went f**king gray in the face.”

The reason is that he feels like it would be “f**ked up” to charge people for his content. “If I make something great, I’m not going to want to put it behind a paywall. I’m going to want to put it out so everybody can access it.”

In December 2021, Dobrik admitted that he’s considering pulling the plug on his YouTube vlogs, but for different reasons.

“I think I did what I wanted to do with the vlogs,” he said. “I just want to try something new. I’m like 25. When the f**k am I going to stop vlogging? When does the next thing happen?”

He’s still at it for the time being. But if he does decide to call it quits, it seems like it won’t hurt his revenue too much based on his latest claims.