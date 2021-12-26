David Dobrik is considering quitting vlogging: “I did what I wanted to do”

David Dobrik is considering quitting vlogging, explaining that he feels like he’s done everything he’s wanted to do and wants to try something new, although he isn’t sure what that is yet.

Dobrik is one of the most popular vloggers on YouTube, with more than 18 million subscribers on his main channel. But although it’s his main source of content creation, he believes it’s nearly time to put down the camera.

He opened up about it during an episode of the VIEWS podcast and admitted that he feels like he’s done everything he’s wanted to do with the vlogs. For that reason, it could be time to move on.

“I think I did what I wanted to do with the vlogs,” said Dobrik. “It’s like when a late-night show host is about to quit, and he’s like I’ve done everything I wanted to do here. I did it. I had fun. I’ve got to do something else.

“That’s how I feel about the vlog… I just want to try something new. I’m like 25, and like when the f**k am I going to stop vlogging? Like, when does the next thing happen? Am I just going to vlog for the rest of my life?”

Dobrik also mentioned that his love for his vlog collection is also one of the reasons he wants to quit, and he explained why.

“I love them so much, and it makes me want to stop doing them because I want to put a little bow on them and be like, ‘Here they are!’ It could very well be a thing that people will really love again in like ten years.”

As for what he would focus on next if he decides to quit vlogging, Dobrik hinted that he might take the VIEWS podcast “more seriously”. However, he wants to see what fans say before deciding.

Either way, he’s adamant that whatever he does next will be a success: “If I’m creating something I love, I don’t see why I wouldn’t like it right.”