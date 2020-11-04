David Dobrik explains why meeting Leo DiCaprio at his house was surreal - Dexerto

David Dobrik has revealed what it was like to meet world-famous actor Leonardo Dicaprio in the latest episode of his podcast VIEWS with fellow YouTuber Jason Nash.
Dobrik has met his fair share of mainstream celebrities including Justin Bieber, Nicole Sherzinger, and most recently Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat. But earlier this week Dobrik revealed that he met the one and only Leonardo Dicaprio.
It turns out they’re taking part in a campaign together to encourage people to vote in the US election. David posted to his Instagram: “Hey guys I wanna fly one of you to hang with me and meet Leo in LA!! We want you and your friends to get out there and vote!”
Despite being a world-famous name himself, like the rest of us, Dobrik said he freaked out when he first spoke to Dicaprio. He recalled his friend introducing him to the actor: “He’s like hey I’d like you to meet one of my friends and I was like okay cool. I was like he probably wants me to say hi to his little sister or his niece or something and then he gives the phone his friend and he goes hey David it’s Leonardo Dicaprio I go what the f***”
David and Leonardo teamed up to encourage Americans to vote
“I put myself on mute and I run into the office and as he’s talking I go Leo Dicaprio’s on the f***ing phone with me…and then we’re just listening to Leo talk for like two seconds and then bring it back because I didn’t want to be weird and sitting around this campfire of Leo’s voice.”
But when it came to meeting the actor in person, David recalled how weird it is to see a movie actor in the real world. “The second you get to hang out with the celebrity and that like that wall breaks or like that tension breaks.
“Like he opened the door for us and his dog got out so he had to go chase his dog, and that’s where you go oh my god this is f***ing real it’s the guy from the Titanic, this is the Wolf of Wall Street but he’s here at his house he’s just chilling.
“He had family over and like a bunch of little kids the dogs were out like it was a whole a lot yeah it was just so crazy…we’re just right here just hanging out with him it’s so bizarre.”
There are certainly fans out there who would feel the same sense of awe if they met David, but still comforting to know that even the internet’s biggest celebrities get starstruck.
TikTok isn’t the obvious source for Call of Duty news, tips and tricks, but believe it or not, gamers can find the answers they’re looking for there, all thanks to Kevin “Sallyisadog” Dollhopf.
With more than 1.3 million followers and more than 40 million overall likes, Sallyisadog is a rising star on the platform, and, unsurprisingly, now a part of the platform’s huge creator fund. The TikToker spoke to Dexerto about this rapid growth and his journey to becoming a full-time influencer.
How did Sallyisadog become popular?
Kevin first created his account in April as a result of lockdown in the US when the global health crisis first hit. He says, “If this all hadn’t happened, I don’t know where things would be.” He figured that if everyone was staying indoors, he might as well put all his efforts into his creative outlet online.
His TikTok blew up in just a matter of a few months: “There was one big video right at the start. There is like some weird Easter egg thing in the game. So I made a play about it,” he said. “I went to bed with twenty-five hundred followers and woke up with twenty-five thousand…I pleased the algorithm overlords.”
Kevin’s dog Sally thinks that she is human
But it’s not just TikTok’s notoriously spot-on algorithm. Kevin attributes his success to his editing technique. When it comes to gaming content, it should naturally fall to YouTube or Twitch, because “half of the challenge is fitting gaming content on a vertical screen” and very few creators were doing that. In fact, according to Kevin, the only trendsetters in this niche on TikTok were Pineaqples and Buhberger, who are now his friends.
But size and spec weren’t the only things setting Kevin apart from his peers. “My entire mindset is that when I’m putting a video out there, it is competing with the totality of the Internet for attention.” When it comes down to the editing, a one-second difference can mean a brutal fall in engagement, and “any dead space, any dead time is a chance that someone can scroll away and go somewhere else.”
How has TikTok changed his life?
Sallyisadog has just made TikTok his full-time gig, having previously worked as a government policy advisor in Washington. Like other influencers before him, TikTok began as a side-hustle, but when the numbers grew, he reconsidered his options. He ditched the government job after five years, crunched the numbers, and dedicated his entire life to the app. “I was like, I could go sell my soul and lobby for a multinational corporation. Or I could do this. So it was a no brainer for me.”
Since making it big, Kevin gets noticed, and not just that one time he was recognized in Best Buy. He even had a spat with YouTube personality David Dobrik. He insulted Kevin’s in-game skin, with a mustache and glasses to replicate how he looks in real life, during a live stream, and said “damn, that guy’s character looks like he belongs behind the computer of this game. He does not look like he should be out here.”
Kevin snapped back with a video that garnered more than 3.5 million views, saying “David I’m not sure if you meant it personally or not but I would really appreciate an apology.” David even replied saying “I’m sorry it was the heat of the moment in battle, won’t happen again!!” And the attention from the globally famous internet star paid off – that week, the largest percentage of views on Kevin’s Twitch channel came from David Dobrik’s. He was also made a Twitch partner in September.
Is Sally actually a dog?
Yes! Kevin is the real name of the man behind the screen and Sally is the name of his actual dog. Kevin lives in Washington with his wife, and Sally the dog, who, according to Kevin, needs to be reminded of that fact: “she is a very spirited pooch and thinks that she is a person. So I constantly had to remind her that ‘Sally, you’re a dog,’ and I was like – that seems like a good name.”
But now, due to his rise in followers, Kevin has virtually adopted the name, Sally. “It’s been weird because whenever I’m playing or if someone’s just talking to me online. They say, Sally…They’re calling me my dog’s name.” For the most part, Kevin’s followers DO know that Sally, indeed, is a dog.
TikTok could be the future for gaming content
Kevin says that the app makes it much easier to build a brand and to become mainstream when you’re growing from nothing and in this way he hopes to get on the same level as other massive names in the gaming industry.
To him, TikTok is the place to be: “YouTube videos are around ten minutes, but really it’s one minute of the YouTube video that’s really the meat. You kind of draw it out to get people to watch the whole thing. TikTok is that minute.”
Whether it’s for the slick gaming content, the feuds with internet superstars, or for occasional glimpses of an adorable pup, Sallyisadog is worth watching.