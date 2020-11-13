 David Dobrik explains bizarre time he and his teacher met Chief Keef - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

David Dobrik explains bizarre time he and his teacher met Chief Keef

Published: 13/Nov/2020 17:53

by Jacob Hale
Chief Keef and David Dobrik
Instagram: shelbyandsandy

Share

David Dobrik

David Dobrik has revealed that he once took his high school English teacher to meet Chief Keef, in what might be one of the strangest stories you’ll hear.

David Dobrik is arguably one of the biggest stars on YouTube, even despite having not uploaded for several months throughout 2020.

His viral short-form content has garnered him a lot of fans and a standing among even big celebrities, too, having made videos with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber in the past.

While this may seem like a cool life to be living, David still manages to stay grounded — and has proven it by discussing the time he brought his high school English teacher along with him to meet popular Chicago rapper Chief Keef.

David Dobrik and Chief Keef together
Instagram: shelbyandsandy
Dobrik and Keef got together to advertise for a company called Shelby and Sandy.

During an episode of Dobrik’s VIEWS podcast with Jason Nash, he had his former teacher, Jeff Killinger, on as a guest, and they quickly got on to discussing the time David took him to meet the star behind tracks such as “Love Sosa” and “I Don’t Like.”

“I was kind of nervous…” Dobrik said, stating that he wasn’t sure he was “tough enough” to meet Keef. “I asked Killinger to come with me to Chief Keef’s house, like, just as protection so I feel safe.”

If it isn’t weird enough that Dobrik asked one of his high school teachers to join him in meeting Keef, Killinger explained how he and his wife had to try and make small talk with one of the rapper’s entourage while David was working — and it sounds like it was an incredibly awkward encounter, as they asked if he, too was from Chicago, or a rapper, but failed to get much dialogue going with him.

Topic starts at 27:12

Obviously David has continued to have a very positive relationship with his old teacher despite leaving high school several years ago, but even so, this is definitely not a scenario most people could imagine finding themselves in.

That said, it must be pretty cool for Killinger to see one of his former pupils finding so much success, and even better to be taken along for the ride, too.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!