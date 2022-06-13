David Dobrik doubles down on why he won’t fight Jeff Wittek at Social Gloves event

David Dobrik has doubled down on whether or not he wants to take part in an influencer boxing event, and why the idea of fighting Jeff Wittek wouldn’t make him want to do it.

In June 2021, Austin McBroom’s Social Gloves ‘YouTubers vs TikTokers’ boxing event saw McBroom win against fellow TikToker Bryce Hall. However, it also saw McBroom lose $3,000,000 in a lawsuit settlement after influencers in the event claimed they were never paid.

Fast-forwarding to June 2022, we’re about to see McBroom back in the ring on July 30 — this time with AnEsonGib.

The Daily Stardust recently asked David Dobrik if he planned on jumping in the ring, and if fighting Jeff Wittek would help influence his decision.

Advertisement

David Dobrik on fighting Jeff Wittek

On June 12, Dobrik told The Daily Stardust that he would not be fighting in the upcoming Social Gloves event, where Ace Family’s Austin McBroom is set to fight AnEsonGib on the main card.

Read More: Asmongold reveals talks with powerful US Senator over video game gambling

David was then asked whether or not he would do it if Jeff Wittek were his opponent.

“Jeff would whoop my ass, I’m not fighting anyone but thank you,” the YouTuber explained.

For those wondering why the YouTuber was asked about fighting Wittek, the former Vlog Squad member is suing Dobrik after an incident that nearly caused Jeff to lose an eye.

This isn’t the first time David has explained that he doesn’t want to participate in an influencer boxing event either.

Advertisement

Back in June 2021, he told paparazzi: “No, I can’t box. I was thinking about it, I wish it was a different sport, I wish there was like tennis because I played tennis in high school, and if there was a YouTube vs. TikTok tennis that’d be a blast.”

Either way, it’s clear that Dobrik isn’t going to jump into the ring anytime soon — but maybe we’ll see the Vlog Squad founder create his own event in the future.