How much did Dillon Danis make from Logan Paul fight?

Exactly how much money did Dillon Danis make for his fight against Logan Paul on the Prime Card? Putting all rumors to bed, Danis himself has revealed the rough figure for his appearance.

The influencer boxing craze has taken the combat sports world by storm in recent years. Blockbuster showdowns with legends of the sport like Floyd Mayweather and internet celebs like Logan Paul have stopped the presses and drawn millions of eyeballs.

But just how lucrative are these crossover events? We know some influencers have taken out million-dollar paydays for their efforts in the ring, but can the same be said for all who walk into the spotlight?

The most recent event, known as the Prime Card, saw former Bellator fighter turned Twitter troll Dillon Danis lace the boxing gloves for the very first time against Logan Paul. While the chaotic bout ended in disarray, it appears he still walked away with a pretty penny. Here’s what we know about Danis’ fight purse for the day.

How much money did Dillon Danis make for fighting Logan Paul?

While an exact dollar amount hasn’t been publicized, Danis himself revealed the ballpark figure in speaking with Piers Morgan. “Over a million dollars,” he confirmed.

The payment came into focus when Morgan pressed Danis on a particular bet made before the Logan Paul fight. One where, if Danis should lose, he would give Paul his entire payment for the event.

Questioning just what that sum may look like, Morgan got Danis to spill the beans on his seven-figure payday. This made it his biggest single prize thus far in his combat sports career.

Earlier comments ahead of the fight from Danis alleged he was only receiving a lump sum for his participation in the boxing event. A one-off payment while Paul was supposedly getting a cut of PPV revenue as well.

Given the influencer boxing spectacle made history with roughly 1.3 million PPV buys, it’s safe to assume Paul walked away with a bigger slice of the pie than Danis when all was said and done.