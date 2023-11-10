What happened to Timepiece Gentleman? Anthony Farrer charged with $3M felony fraud

Anthony Farrer, also known as the Timepiece Gentleman on TikTok, has been arrested and charged with defrauding his customers out of $3,000,000.

Over the last year or so, quite a few luxury watch dealers have made their way into TikTok fame by showing off their deals.

Those deals often see thousands of dollars changing hands, and Anthony Farrer was among those creators as became the Timepiece Gentleman on the app.

On November 7, 2023, Anthony was arrested and charged with wire fraud — a felony that has him facing 20 years in federal prison.

Timepiece Gentleman charged with stealing $3M from customers

On November 8, 2023, The United States Attorney’s Office issued a press release revealing that Farrer had appeared in court over the charges.

“Anthony Farrer, 35, who until recently lived in downtown Los Angeles, was charged in a federal criminal complaint filed Monday with wire fraud, a felony that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison,” it reads.

It goes on to explain that Farrer is also known as “The Timepiece Gentleman,” which is what he named his now deleted TikTok account and YouTube channel.

The post goes on to allege that the former influencer promised customers that he would sell their watches on consignment, but kept the money instead of returning it to the people as promised. It reads: “To date, law enforcement estimates that victim losses currently total approximately $3 million.”

Anthony’s last post on YouTube was on August 9, 2023, where he said he had plans to pay back all of his victims.

The Timepiece Gentleman’s arraignment date is set for December 14, which is when he will enter his plea. We’ll be sure to update you when that time comes, but in the meantime, you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.