Playboy Dan Bilzerian finally admits monogamous relationship is better

Popular influencer Dan Bilzerian has finally admitted that he thinks monogamous relationships are “better” than his previous playboy lifestyle.

Dan Bilzerian’s path to fame may have sparked thanks to his achievements as a professional poker player, but he’s also cemented himself as one of the internet’s top playboys.

His Instagram page is full of photos showing the shredded poker pro surrounded by hordes of beautiful women, something that’s become integral to his image over the years.

In fact, Bilzerian claims that getting with just two women a day is “real off” for him — but after years of this kind of lifestyle, he says a “monogamous” relationship is a better option.

Instagram: danbilzerian Dan Bilzerian is an internet-famous playboy and poker pro.

During an episode of the Mighty Pursuit podcast in March 2024, Bilzerian admitted that he’s over his days as a playboy and has found monogamy superior to his previous mindset.

“I think it’s better to have a monogamous relationship, as strange as that is coming from me,” he laughed. “…you can find a girl you enjoy spending time with and that you actually trust each other.”

“But I think it’s unlikely to find a woman that is going to be okay with you sleeping with other women that actually cares about you for the right reasons,” he continued. “Even if the girl is okay with it, I think you cause internal damage to her.”

(Topic begins at 47:18)

Overall, Bilzerian found that he’s “more relaxed” with a partner he’s seeing exclusively, as opposed to being with multiple women with no strings attached — something that blew the internet’s mind.

A clip from the podcast is going viral on Twitter/X, where netizens have shared their shocked reactions to Bilzerian’s latest revelation.

“I feel like I just entered a parallel universe if DB is coming around to monogamy, holy shit,” one user wrote.

“This is unexpected,” another commented. “From Dan, the legendary playboy… I guess maturity is real.”

It’s clear that Dan’s comments have surprised the internet, marking a major turn from his time-honored brand as a ladies’ man.

